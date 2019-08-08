As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Ballentine Partners Has Upped Stake by $7.02 Million; First Merchants Com (FRME) Shares Rose While First Merchants Upped Holding

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in First Merchants Corp Com (FRME) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 73,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 254,080 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, up from 180,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in First Merchants Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 105,517 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9993.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 59,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 60,560 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $138.74. About 19.25M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Merchants Corporation Announces Record 2018 Earnings Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Crainsdetroit.com published: “Monroe Bank & Trust to lay off up to 93 after acquisition deal – Crain’s Detroit Business” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Merchants Corporation Announces 5.4 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2019 Earnings Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FRME Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluemountain Limited Com has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Monarch Mngmt stated it has 0.14% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Wells Fargo Mn owns 281,206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 34,625 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 152,018 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) or 10,518 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Dean Investment Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 102,980 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 14,521 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Qs Limited Co accumulated 128,521 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 6,800 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 61,239 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,756 shares to 43,091 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12,993 activity. $488 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) was bought by Sherman Patrick A.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 3,901 shares to 13,490 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 12,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,154 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).