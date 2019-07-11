As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Bailard Has Decreased Its Stake; Alpine Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Centurylink (CTL) by $43.45 Million as Stock Price Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 3.95M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.03M, up from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 6.66M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 13,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 383,765 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.26 million, down from 396,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 2,743 shares to 29,679 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Cap invested in 130,329 shares. Woodstock Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 225,950 shares. Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 8.43% or 18.86M shares in its portfolio. C Worldwide Grp Inc A S owns 4.07 million shares or 6.08% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset LP has 8.11 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 25,113 shares. Cookson Peirce has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kames Capital Public Limited Com has invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt owns 354,368 shares for 3.51% of their portfolio. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 1.32% or 158,762 shares. Citigroup holds 5.27 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Sands Mgmt Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 1,704 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Company holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 286,547 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 11.97M shares. Barnett Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 823 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 374,866 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 137 shares. Asset Management Inc reported 87,130 shares. First In reported 113 shares. Clark Estates Inc New York has 200,000 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd accumulated 0% or 777 shares. M&T National Bank Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 542 shares. Moreover, Natl Pension has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Freestone Cap Holding Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 10,815 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Limited Liability reported 14,993 shares stake. Moreover, Capstone Advsrs has 0.08% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 36,641 shares. 177,715 were accumulated by Btc Capital Mgmt. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 3.82M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 17,061 were reported by Petrus Tru Comm Lta.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,949 shares to 585,345 shares, valued at $117.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,114 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. Dev Indraneel also bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. 2,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. 16.00M shares were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, worth $254.40 million.