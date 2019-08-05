As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Atika Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $3.45 Million; Taylor Asset Management Has Lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake by $3.27 Million as Market Value Declined

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 60,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $131.98. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 56.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $107.79. About 960,818 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 66,500 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% or 29,499 shares in its portfolio. Sfe Counsel reported 10,342 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt has invested 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 56,381 were reported by Vision Mgmt. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd accumulated 157,150 shares or 1.78% of the stock. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division holds 2.25% or 140,258 shares. The Oklahoma-based Advsr Ok has invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Js Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 6.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Burns J W & Inc New York has 5.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Fincl Bank In reported 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bouchey Fin Gru Ltd has 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 143,323 shares. Moreover, Vista Partners has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,802 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Egerton (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 9.83M shares or 8.19% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 41,311 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Cap Management has 1.8% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tiger Ltd Liability reported 17,590 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 157,519 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Susquehanna International Gp Llp stated it has 37,302 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cypress Cap Grp invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 321,810 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia reported 21,279 shares stake. 6,698 were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 9,971 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Parametric Port Associate Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $941.05M for 6.18 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.