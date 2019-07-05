As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.42 Million; Cognios Capital Cut Cms Energy Com Usd0.01 (CMS) Holding by $2.27 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (CMS) by 91.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 41,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 44,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 803,553 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 22/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: CMS chief criticizes Medicare drug payments for ‘perverse’ incentives; 17/04/2018 – CA.:CMS TO ISSUE MEDICARE CARDS WITHOUT SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS; 07/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Heller Questions CMS Official on his Electronic Prescribing Bill; 30/04/2018 – Consumers Energy Reaching Out to Customers in Need to Provide Help for Energy Costs after Cold April; 23/04/2018 – CMS: Feedback on New Direction Request for Information (RFI) Released, CMS Innovation Center’s Market-Driven Reforms to Focus; 06/03/2018 – CMS ASSET MANAGEMENT FEB. NET PROFIT 44.7M YUAN

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 11.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 243,983 shares to 264,316 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Ltd owns 32,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank Tru invested in 0% or 229 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Limited Partnership reported 735,290 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Moreover, Westpac Bk Corporation has 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Moneta Gru Inv Advsrs holds 0% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, American has 0.03% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Aperio Lc stated it has 155,035 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 341,775 shares. Rare invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Putnam Invs Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 157,882 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Moody State Bank Division owns 115,278 shares.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. CMS’s profit will be $140.06M for 29.36 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 422 shares to 2,375 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 (NYSE:K) by 5,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com Npv (NYSE:JWN).

