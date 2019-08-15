As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Affinity Investment Advisors Has Lifted by $4.03 Million Its Stake; Chickasaw Capital Management Lifted Position in Oneok (OKE) by $15.91 Million as Share Price Rose

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,689 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, up from 86,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 25.67M shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 230,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 949,380 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.31M, up from 718,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 1.14M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 862,498 shares to 5.90M shares, valued at $194.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,421 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

