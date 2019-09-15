As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lowered Its Position; Hanseatic Management Services Cut Its Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) by $1.00 Million as Stock Price Rose

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 5,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 43,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89 million, down from 49,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 95.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 4,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 212 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44,000, down from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 517,903 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard State Bank holds 177,445 shares. 249,043 were accumulated by Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability. 73,836 are owned by Alley Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 29,523 shares. Focused Invsts Limited holds 6.73% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. 45,180 are owned by Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crawford Inv Counsel holds 3.4% or 900,939 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow, Texas-based fund reported 107,017 shares. South State holds 4.06% or 263,290 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 14.96 million shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Group owns 1.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 512,008 shares. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx holds 59,334 shares. Nbw Ltd Liability Co holds 74,531 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. West Oak Ltd reported 10,600 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc. by 86,250 shares to 375,170 shares, valued at $32.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 165,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc..

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.19M for 16.49 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.