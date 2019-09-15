As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Westchester Capital Management Lowered Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Scharf Investments Lowered by $13.18 Million Its Stake

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 99,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.28 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31 million, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98 million and $255.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T (NYSE:T) by 24,164 shares to 24,530 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft And Limited Liability Company owns 383,020 shares or 4% of their US portfolio. Fincl Architects Inc reported 36,273 shares stake. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 2.99M shares or 2.45% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning has invested 4.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Assetmark has invested 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Df Dent & Inc invested in 109,251 shares. Saturna Capital has 590,143 shares. 54,513 are owned by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability. Arrow holds 3.43% or 119,127 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Sandler Capital Mngmt has invested 1.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Troy Asset Ltd invested in 15.95% or 2.84M shares. Asset Mgmt owns 19,966 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc stated it has 150,191 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Com invested in 155,358 shares or 1.72% of the stock.

