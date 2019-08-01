As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Increased by $6.19 Million Its Holding; New York Times Co (NYT) Stake Held by Atika Capital Management Llc

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 52,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.66M, up from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60M shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 273,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 1.40 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports; 14/03/2018 – Mike Pompeo faces one of the worst times in history to be secretary of State, a New York Times columnist told CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times reporter Emily Steel on Recode Media Her work over the last year uncovering harassment earned her a Pulitzer; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books From #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – FX SAYS LANDED FIRST-RUN NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO NEW YORK TIMES’S FIRST FORAY INTO TV NEWS, CALLED WEEKLY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HULU; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 06/03/2018 – BREAKING: Gary Cohn resigns – NY Times; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. BENTEN R ANTHONY had sold 14,700 shares worth $460,736 on Monday, February 11.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 20,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $10.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kahn Brothers Gru De accumulated 672,512 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 101,962 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). First Manhattan invested in 980 shares. Osterweis Capital Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 37,575 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Guggenheim Llc reported 57,873 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 10,624 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Co Ny invested in 9,103 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 151,918 shares. 49,578 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Ltd Company. Bessemer Grp owns 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 1,350 shares. Numerixs Techs, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 58,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 919,835 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 120,418 shares to 575,106 shares, valued at $89.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited accumulated 0.86% or 73,244 shares. Howe Rusling reported 144,070 shares stake. Hartford Finance has 52,352 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.7% or 19.44M shares in its portfolio. Harvey Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,005 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 1.49 million shares. 4,634 were accumulated by Cim Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Company has 1.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,773 shares. Cambridge Gp holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 58,667 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.39 million shares or 5.13% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Inc has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iberiabank holds 125,968 shares. Avenir Corp reported 606,565 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose Limited Liability Company has 1.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).