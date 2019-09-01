As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Stadion Money Management Lowered by $306,072 Its Holding; Franklin Resources Decreased Freeport (FCX) Holding by $726,468 as Shares Declined

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 60,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 918,553 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 979,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 11.78M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282893 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report; 27/04/2018 – Reversal in Indonesia Slams Freeport, an Investor Favorite Last Year; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Ease as CEO Signals Waste Resolution (Correct); 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 8,592 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 11,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74M worth of stock.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 1.29 million shares to 9.96M shares, valued at $295.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 53,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 339,759 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP owns 0.1% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 90,693 shares. Ionic Ltd Co holds 30,000 shares. 88,104 were reported by Flippin Bruce Porter. Adage Cap Prns Gru Lc invested in 0.15% or 4.69M shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & Company has 0.04% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 190,776 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 171,000 shares. Blair William & Co Il invested in 0% or 51,134 shares. 512,627 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department holds 0.01% or 4,500 shares. Greenwich Wealth, Connecticut-based fund reported 319,317 shares. 60,491 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Limited Co. New York-based Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Prince Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.84% or 727,000 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $113.91 million for 28.72 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth holds 3.01% or 81,576 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.69 million shares. Pioneer Trust Bank & Trust N A Or stated it has 99,733 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.31% or 3,871 shares in its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 80,050 shares. The New York-based Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quadrant Mngmt owns 20,466 shares. Indiana And Investment holds 0.96% or 15,779 shares. 15,900 were accumulated by Snow Capital Lp. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 439,336 were reported by Salem Invest Counselors. First Citizens Bancorp Tru holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 143,065 shares. Whitnell Co stated it has 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity & Verity Lc reported 105,439 shares stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance reported 13.20M shares stake.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) by 15,016 shares to 353,374 shares, valued at $20.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

