As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Washington Trust Bank Trimmed Position

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,604 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, down from 177,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 61,321 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, down from 66,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF) by 72,600 shares to 715,500 shares, valued at $33.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,850 are held by Schaller Inv Incorporated. Alleghany Corporation De has invested 8.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 0.84% or 71,191 shares. Horizon Invs Lc accumulated 0.12% or 28,994 shares. 1.58M are owned by Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp. Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 120,689 shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd owns 260,904 shares. 850,413 were accumulated by Columbus Circle Investors. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management reported 53,960 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Sanders Llc owns 11.96M shares or 6.88% of their US portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Patten & Patten Tn reported 208,622 shares. 61,046 were reported by Cohen Lawrence B. Edgemoor Invest has invested 6.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Novare Management Limited Liability has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Tx holds 609,448 shares or 3.78% of its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Lc invested 7.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stelac Advisory Ltd Llc holds 1,085 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 238,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Btim reported 1.77 million shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtn Ma invested in 108,554 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodley Farra Manion Management Inc holds 5.18% or 405,455 shares. 59,147 are owned by Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Natl Bank Of Hawaii holds 2.14% or 238,006 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability accumulated 2.43% or 932,615 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 1.95% or 355,653 shares in its portfolio. Essex Investment Mngmt Co Limited Liability reported 1.63% stake. Papp L Roy & Associates reported 202,837 shares. Bb&T Corp has 2.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).