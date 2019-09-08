As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Spinnaker Trust Decreased Holding; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $428,805

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 10,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 58,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 47,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST CFO ENDS REMARKS AT MEDIA CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: EXCLUSIVE: Female staffers at NBC News say they “felt forced” to sign a letter supporting Tom Brokaw against; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, down from 112,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,102 shares to 53,925 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Fincl Cap owns 68,949 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 91,591 shares or 5.69% of their US portfolio. 8,721 are owned by Arvest Bank Trust Division. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 16,378 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cumberland Advsr Inc reported 1.28% stake. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.91% stake. Paradigm Fin reported 6,621 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Headinvest Ltd Com holds 81,766 shares. Greenwood Gearhart, Arkansas-based fund reported 2,452 shares. Bar Harbor Svcs holds 9.11% or 138,723 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsr Limited Co has 80,542 shares. St Germain D J Co Inc holds 37,275 shares. 800 are held by Fincl Advantage. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 2,997 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8,750 shares to 12,940 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 8,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX).