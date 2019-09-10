As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Wellcome Trust LTD Has Lifted Holding; Limelight Networks (LLNW) Valuation Declined While Cannell Capital Has Upped by $6.90 Million Its Holding

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 302,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.33M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.87 million, up from 6.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 15.10M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) by 458.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 2.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 501,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.34M market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 371,146 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 Rev $198M-$202M; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – RAISING 2018 REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Limelight Networks; 15/03/2018 Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed; 30/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – RBNZ Governor Set to Steal Limelight in Monetary Policy Debut; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold LLNW shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 76.67 million shares or 2.38% less from 78.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 284,393 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wasatch Advsrs has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 171,817 shares. Harvey Ltd Co holds 3.13% or 585,000 shares. Jump Trading Ltd owns 27,632 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0% or 87,626 shares. Moreover, First Washington Corp has 2.72% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 1.66M shares. Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). 204,800 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc. Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc owns 0% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 12,052 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) or 14,708 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce Inc reported 103,619 shares. Friess Assocs Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 102,685 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,633 shares to 101,803 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 428,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $95,596 activity. $45,600 worth of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was bought by Malhotra Sajid on Wednesday, July 24.