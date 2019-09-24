As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sound Shore Management Has Lowered Stake by $59.88 Million; Fpr Partners Has Raised Antero Res (AR) Stake by $54.47 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 450,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 787,444 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.49M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 2.03M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 54.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 10.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 30.76M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.09M, up from 19.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.475. About 292,443 shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 14,050 shares to 24,750 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 123,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Holdi.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Wetherby Asset has invested 3.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlson Cap Limited Partnership owns 264,238 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. The California-based Elm Lc has invested 0.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers Merchants holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 297,599 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd reported 12,490 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Fir Tree Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 6.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 13,057 were accumulated by Counsel Ltd Ny. Narwhal Mgmt invested in 3.76% or 135,523 shares. Ar Asset reported 13,800 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright has 0.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,154 shares. Baltimore stated it has 150,721 shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. Benedict Financial Advsr owns 4.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,510 shares. Eagle Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 169,277 shares. Thornburg Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Filament Ltd Liability accumulated 40,837 shares or 1.74% of the stock.

