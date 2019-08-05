As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Skytop Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Stevens Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $7.92 Million as Stock Declined

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 90,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 95,334 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 185,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 6.01 million shares traded or 24.06% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 36.46M shares traded or 49.94% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Mgmt has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Novare Cap Management Ltd Co has 156,130 shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Lc invested in 552 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs has invested 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boyar Asset Management Inc reported 6.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 885,394 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 3.54% or 1.73M shares. 20,409 were reported by Monroe Natl Bank And Trust Mi. Somerset Grp Llc reported 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10.53M were reported by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Coastline Trust holds 76,371 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Navellier Associate Incorporated invested in 0.28% or 15,209 shares. 850,413 were reported by Columbus Circle. 753,652 are owned by Mondrian Partners Ltd.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25,565 shares to 76,431 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 18,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

