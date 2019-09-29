As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Oakwood Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.74 Million; As Eaton Plc (ETN) Stock Price Rose, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Raised Stake by $4.65 Million

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 56,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 163,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.59M, up from 107,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 1.26 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 13,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 99,041 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27 million, down from 112,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability holds 1.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 29,059 shares. Greenwood Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 107,297 shares. Alesco Advsrs Limited owns 12,108 shares. Moreover, Golub Grp Limited has 4.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Ne holds 5.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 111,871 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 84,500 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 111,810 shares. Intact Investment reported 21,600 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Strategic Financial holds 1.13% or 63,766 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested in 1.48% or 18,397 shares. First Washington Corporation holds 5.67% or 85,868 shares in its portfolio. Selway Asset Management has invested 3.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 37,812 were accumulated by Kj Harrison Ptnrs Incorporated. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 2.73M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Lp has 1.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 105,401 shares to 30,771 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consol Energy Inc New by 207,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,125 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

