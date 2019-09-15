As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Kessler Investment Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $302,575; Honeywell International (HON) Stock Rose While Highstreet Asset Management Has Lowered by $4.26 Million Its Holding

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 24,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 100,596 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56M, down from 125,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59 million shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,579 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, down from 24,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98M and $95.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,551 shares to 190,676 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

