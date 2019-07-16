As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding; Harvest Capital Strategies Lowered General Mls (GIS) Position as Shares Rose

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 3.76 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00M shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $610.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 90,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

