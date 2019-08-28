As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Boosted Its Stake; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Cut Holding by $4.31 Million

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06M, up from 112,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 15.91 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $260.32. About 1.55M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 42,535 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $29.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,731 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Cap Group Ltd Llc accumulated 12,109 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 8,357 shares stake. Daiwa Securities Group Inc owns 383,483 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 958,838 are held by 3G Capital Limited Partnership. Adirondack owns 26,664 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd has 2.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,100 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt invested in 3,770 shares. Viking Investors LP owns 9.77M shares. Telos Capital has invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Trust Company stated it has 2.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity & Verity Limited Liability Company reported 2.85% stake. Syntal Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,140 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs invested in 3.68% or 716,250 shares. Grace White accumulated 9,165 shares. 884,850 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Co.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 677,895 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $420.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,065 were accumulated by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Parkside Bancorporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 210 shares. Invesco Limited has 1.01M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested 0.14% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Advisory Research owns 4,838 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.23% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 6.27 million are owned by Sands Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cls Invests Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 246 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 35,586 shares. Cibc Asset owns 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,799 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Kbc Nv holds 0.05% or 23,222 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Ltd invested in 0.02% or 1,053 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp reported 165,368 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of holds 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 641 shares.