As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Lowered by $2.40 Million Its Stake; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Increases Stake in Berkley W R (WRB)

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 20,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 176,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, down from 197,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.86. About 19.65 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 21,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 70,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 48,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 389,836 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,155 shares to 37,587 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tompkins Financial Corporati (NYSEMKT:TMP) by 7,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,019 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management owns 1.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,018 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hamilton Lane Advsr Ltd stated it has 4.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 19.8% or 2.88 million shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 23,457 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Impala Asset Ltd Liability Co has 180,386 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Hawaii has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3.23% or 327,100 shares. Fenimore Asset Management holds 0.03% or 5,943 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Co Limited Liability Co has invested 2.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Money Limited Co owns 65,825 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 2.10M shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 257,388 shares. Aviva Plc holds 4.27M shares. Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Management has invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Inc (ZMH) by 3,680 shares to 68,295 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.