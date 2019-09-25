As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $486,115; Jag Capital Management Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Has Lifted by $7.50 Million as Shares Rose

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 79.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 21,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 48,760 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.91M, up from 27,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $235.54. About 1.23 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 77,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35M, down from 80,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 20.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “ULTA Reporting After the Bell Today: Will ULTA Stock Remain a Retail Jewel? – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ugly Quarter Makes Ulta Beauty Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Investment Tech invested in 474 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 159 shares. Allstate Corp holds 4,011 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 43,162 shares. 8,126 are owned by Goelzer Invest. Blackrock has invested 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Curbstone Financial has 5,230 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Bellecapital Interest Limited invested in 0.22% or 1,023 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 57 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 250,497 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 159,672 shares. 1832 Asset LP invested in 0.46% or 412,900 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). First Mercantile Trust Company invested in 841 shares. Stephens Invest Management Grp Ltd has invested 0.9% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 145,914 shares to 344,786 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 36,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,190 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.