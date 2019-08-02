As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its Position by $658.14 Million; Laurion Capital Management LP Increased Its Occidental Pete (Put) (OXY) Position by $752,400 as Market Valuation Declined

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 5.63 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 119,429 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09 million, down from 5.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 2.43M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (Put) (OXY) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 111,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.06M shares traded or 12.61% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum: The Anadarko Experiment – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 6.99 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Regions Corporation holds 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 118,775 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.09M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 260,706 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 36,944 are held by Fdx Advsrs. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.75% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 42 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 753,079 shares. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability stated it has 42,703 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Syntal Capital Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Peconic Prtnrs Ltd Co accumulated 0.37% or 84,000 shares.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 8,742 shares to 258 shares, valued at $78,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Call) by 33,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,900 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 16,987 shares to 19,900 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 80,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,576 are held by King Wealth. Fayez Sarofim Co invested in 6.28M shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,952 shares. Bb&T Corp has 978,034 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. 124,121 were reported by Nwq Investment Management. Callahan Advsr Limited Co holds 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 152,876 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,776 shares or 0.82% of the stock. 714,215 are owned by Avalon Advsrs Lc. 56,112 were reported by First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Svcs. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa reported 202,654 shares. 537,544 were reported by Brighton Jones Limited Liability. Stonebridge Cap Ltd stated it has 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 1.05M shares or 4.31% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dillon And stated it has 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).