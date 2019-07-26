As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Abner Herrman & Brock Has Lowered Stake; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Share Value Rose, Presima Trimmed by $1.12 Million Its Holding

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 2.64 million shares traded or 168.51% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 255,574 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.14M, down from 259,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 18.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 20,863 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Cambridge Research Advsrs has 725,952 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Swift Run Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loudon Invest Management Limited Liability reported 22,839 shares. Driehaus Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 8,231 shares. Jabodon Pt invested in 1.24% or 12,486 shares. Northrock Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 1.08% stake. Jones Fincl Lllp reported 190,729 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 22,950 shares. Moreover, Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 8.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritas Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 920,773 shares stake. Aviva Plc invested in 4.27 million shares or 3.38% of the stock. Ifrah Fincl owns 13,749 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Peninsula Asset Management stated it has 18,102 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management Inc owns 104,925 shares.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 65,174 shares to 73,134 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,674 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.