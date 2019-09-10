As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Sensato Investors Has Upped Position; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Ws Management Lllp Lowered Stake

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 20,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 142,159 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, down from 162,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 12.08M shares traded or 18.09% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, up from 90,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $135.95. About 15.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 949,578 shares. Geller Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.18% or 3,835 shares. Korea Invest Corporation owns 6.27 million shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa stated it has 14,195 shares. 48,450 are owned by Birinyi Assocs. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schwerin Boyle Cap Management accumulated 104,925 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited owns 6,239 shares. Da Davidson & Company, a Montana-based fund reported 862,185 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 413,062 shares. Apriem Advsrs has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lafayette Invs Incorporated holds 1.92% or 44,123 shares. Rbf Limited Liability reported 0.76% stake. Papp L Roy Associates has invested 4.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 131,272 shares to 78,282 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,400 shares, and cut its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LinkedIn loses appeal over user profile access – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 971,960 shares to 995,760 shares, valued at $57.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).