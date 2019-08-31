As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Scholtz & Company Upped by $377,559 Its Holding; Hemenway Trust Company Has Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $2.42 Million

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 86,009 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 82,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 18,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 116,522 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, up from 97,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De owns 51,292 shares. 113,333 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd. Argent Limited Liability Co holds 0.98% or 227,236 shares in its portfolio. Capital Sarl holds 2.17% or 147,020 shares in its portfolio. First State Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iberiabank Corp holds 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 125,968 shares. Cypress Capital Management owns 176,858 shares for 3.86% of their portfolio. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 24.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 60,560 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability reported 806,122 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 3.2% or 825,995 shares. Mngmt Assocs accumulated 4.01% or 21,824 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,065 shares.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,831 shares to 1,670 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,775 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: MSFT, PFE – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest accumulated 1,580 shares. Indiana & Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Perkins Coie Trust Com reported 11,119 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Joel Isaacson And Llc invested in 0.07% or 3,990 shares. Buckingham Cap Inc owns 6,346 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 1,997 shares or 0.01% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Management Corp stated it has 181,379 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv holds 0.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,934 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,796 shares. Taconic Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 65,000 shares. Texas-based Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Reilly Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 86,124 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Foundry Ltd Liability Corporation holds 72,115 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 0.38% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 15,453 shares to 139,792 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 26,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,013 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.