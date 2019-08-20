As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Schnieders Capital Management Lifted by $344,565 Its Holding; Contrarian Capital Management Raised Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $2.00 Million

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 2,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,242 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 63,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138. About 8.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 4.31 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 4.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 4.47M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 43,983 shares to 72,208 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.