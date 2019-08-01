As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $103.59 Million; Iberiabank Upped Its Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Stake by $1.25 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60M shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 23.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 7,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 38,197 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 31,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $196.82. About 844,230 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

