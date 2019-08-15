As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Roffman Miller Associates Has Raised by $609,687 Its Holding; As Fedex Com (FDX) Stock Price Declined, Miller Howard Investments Has Lifted by $7.84 Million Its Holding

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 116.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 43,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 80,315 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57M, up from 37,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $153.9. About 347,236 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 5,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 358,610 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.29 million, up from 353,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $133.53. About 7.20M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich Berg has invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Valley Natl Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 58 shares. Peoples Financial Corporation accumulated 2,950 shares. Farmers Tru holds 1.02% or 19,920 shares. Regent Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.13% or 18,769 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Foster & Motley invested in 0.06% or 2,346 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 5,890 shares. Cypress Group reported 1,400 shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt reported 3,966 shares. Groesbeck Invest Management Corp Nj owns 1,728 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mngmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10,516 shares. Raub Brock Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 114,504 shares stake. Front Barnett Assocs reported 2% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 60 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 2,070 shares to 19,663 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (NYSE:TSM) by 60,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Ltd reported 679,848 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company Limited holds 21,282 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 3.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.97M shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt holds 583 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 56 were accumulated by Permanens Capital L P. Polaris Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.42% or 493,552 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 100,181 shares for 3.68% of their portfolio. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt has invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 5.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utd Fire Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Amer Intl Grp holds 1.47% or 3.28 million shares. Orrstown Incorporated holds 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 17,984 shares. Parkside State Bank & has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Company reported 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 72,712 were reported by Tuttle Tactical Mngmt.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,819 shares to 100,123 shares, valued at $38.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.