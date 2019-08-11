As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Plancorp Lifted Holding; 3G Capital Partners LP Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $17.06 Million

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Management Corporation reported 3.04M shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP reported 26,513 shares. Beech Hill Advisors holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,080 shares. Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi owns 199,301 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 557,207 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited accumulated 81,624 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Diversified reported 22,479 shares stake. Intact Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Richard C Young & Co Ltd has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Illinois-based Drw Securities has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Drexel Morgan & stated it has 26,366 shares. California-based Capital Guardian has invested 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Llc has 3.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12.59M shares. Sandhill Cap Partners holds 0.11% or 6,452 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 3.73 million shares or 3.9% of all its holdings.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,038 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $74.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.