As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Parthenon Has Cut Its Position; Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Terril Brothers Increased Its Stake

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 373,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02 million, down from 381,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.8. About 11.07M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.79. About 10.09M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 22/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN AUG.: CITI SURVEY

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 32,309 shares to 582,172 shares, valued at $16.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opp F (EMO) by 53,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 973,555 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Miles invested in 0.21% or 3,808 shares. Oklahoma-based Capital Advsrs Inc Ok has invested 0.87% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Burns J W Communications Inc Ny accumulated 5,978 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel invested in 0.76% or 20,961 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.6% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The New York-based Markston International Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.82% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bar Harbor Tru owns 54,985 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.12% or 82,501 shares in its portfolio. Washington Capital Management reported 1.77% stake. Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 26.79 million shares or 6.32% of its portfolio. 3.07M are held by Chevy Chase Tru Holdings. Loomis Sayles And LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh stated it has 15,180 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advisors Lc holds 81 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sound Shore Mngmt Incorporated Ct stated it has 2.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 840,093 shares. Alkeon Cap Limited Co holds 1.33% or 2.26M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sky Inv Llc has 3.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri reported 2.04% stake. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri invested in 2.37% or 46,310 shares. Lincluden, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,697 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.08M shares. Cincinnati Casualty has 80,000 shares for 7.75% of their portfolio. Family Capital Trust holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,200 shares. Sfmg Ltd Company invested 0.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 128,063 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Com reported 1,626 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management reported 101,377 shares stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.