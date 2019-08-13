As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Palouse Capital Management Has Lowered by $3.25 Million Its Stake; As Synopsys (SNPS) Share Price Rose, First Hawaiian Bank Cut Its Stake

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 71,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $138.62. About 17.16 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 8,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $990,000, down from 12,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.36. About 647,000 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,417 shares to 112,218 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 8,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft’s (MSFT) Cloud & Azure Adoption to Aid Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 46,773 are held by Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Company. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated holds 132 shares. Ssi owns 17,253 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Mgmt reported 2,887 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Community Tru & Investment Co holds 4.33% or 297,931 shares in its portfolio. Reik Co Limited Liability has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hendley & Company Inc reported 87,650 shares stake. Coastline owns 76,371 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. 287,000 were accumulated by Clough Partners Lp. Connable Office invested in 1.13% or 49,322 shares. Lederer & Associates Counsel Ca holds 2.86% or 26,055 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,125 shares. 14.08M are owned by Prudential Fin Inc.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94 million for 53.37 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,742 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated has 6,196 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 77,723 shares. Tompkins Financial reported 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 12.34M were accumulated by Blackrock. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 1.24 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Evergreen Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,753 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 3,080 shares. Landscape Cap Lc has invested 0.08% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 6,631 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 22,877 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com LP holds 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 163,333 shares. Hanseatic Management has invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Voya Mgmt Lc has 0.27% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).