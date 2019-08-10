As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Norris Perne & French Llp Boosted Its Position by $471,276; Cnooc LTD (CEO) Holder Credit Suisse Ag Cut Position

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 53.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 15,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 13,327 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 28,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $151.35. About 78,861 shares traded or 0.18% up from the average. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 09/03/2018 China’s energy giants return to Asian LNG market as sellers; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC: Husky Shall Act as Operator During Exploration Period, Conduct Exploration Activities; 11/04/2018 – Some CNOOC LNG cargoes will be sold on Shanghai gas exchange next week; 27/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – WANG DONGJIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A MEMBER OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE OF THE CO; 30/05/2018 – CNOOC starts construction of pipeline to connect Dapeng, Shenzhen LNG terminals; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Net Profit Surges But Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Pertamina to take over 8 expiring oil blocks -energy ministry; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC Limited: Reserve and Profit Significantly Increased, Net Profit Greatly Improved; 20/04/2018 – CHINA’S CNOOC EXEC SAYS NO ADJUSTMENT ON FULL YEAR CAPEX TARGET; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: NO PLAN TO CHANGE CAPEX TARGET

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 4,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 303,841 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.84M, up from 299,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,405 shares to 87,913 shares, valued at $15.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,469 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Llc owns 282,890 shares. Alyeska Investment Lp accumulated 551,246 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Bartlett Ltd Liability reported 797,757 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 3.24% or 8.11M shares. Blair William Il holds 4.00M shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Rbf Capital Lc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,000 shares. Sandler Capital Management owns 220,479 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 55,853 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 518,435 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Modera Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Delaware holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 488,390 shares. Insight 2811 reported 3,503 shares. Moreover, Snow Capital Management LP has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,900 shares. Diversified Tru accumulated 22,479 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 0.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (Call) (NYSE:ADM) by 466,800 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $21.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 28,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).