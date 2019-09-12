As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Murphy Capital Management Raised by $946,428 Its Holding; Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) by $364,500

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 94,279 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63M, up from 87,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $138.23. About 17.25 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 60,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 365,034 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 425,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $503.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 212,926 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $403.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 8,261 shares to 8,461 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 14,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rubicon Project +10.6% after Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rubicon Project +1.8% as it nears EBITDA break-even – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $669.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 19,882 shares to 34,237 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,246 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ulysses Lc holds 254,200 shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 2.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 311,911 shares. S&T National Bank Pa holds 42,105 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited owns 101,102 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 1.62% or 43,366 shares. Sound Shore Ct owns 787,444 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc has invested 0.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Stillwater Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 5.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Pnc Financial Services Gp has 1.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12.89M shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Autus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,461 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs LP has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Town And Country Bancshares And Dba First Bankers accumulated 3.71% or 59,933 shares. 553 were reported by Wealthcare Cap Limited.