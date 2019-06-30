As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Upped Stake; As The Coca (KO) Market Value Declined, Cook & Bynum Capital Management Trimmed by $10.05 Million Its Holding

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,224 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, up from 36,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 218,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 504,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63M, down from 722,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.34M shares traded or 38.20% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.53 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc, which manages about $288.01M and $167.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) by 52,727 shares to 762,997 shares, valued at $64.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 38,503 shares to 21,137 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 29,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).