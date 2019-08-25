As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake; Mount Lucas Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in Centurylink (CTL) by $7.46 Million as Share Price Rose

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 677,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 484,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 11.60 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $587,500 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. On Thursday, May 23 STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 50,000 shares. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 77,872 shares to 93,569 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 12,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.