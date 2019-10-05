As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Lynch & Associates Cut Its Holding; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Maryland Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 151,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28M, down from 155,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 4381.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 23,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 23,705 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.43 million, up from 529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $529.18. About 392,949 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco reported 1.67M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Wms Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 683 shares. Cim Ltd accumulated 19,699 shares or 3.56% of the stock. 22,689 were accumulated by Gagnon Limited Liability Com. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) invested in 0.72% or 4,854 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 20,555 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.2% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 149,804 shares. Edgemoor Advisors reported 647 shares. Highland LP invested in 0.15% or 5,000 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 265,551 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial reported 3,051 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.21% or 460,256 shares. Nordea Ab invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical EPS beats by $0.38, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Healthcare Company Provides Shelter From a Volatile Market – Motley Fool” published on October 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Beats on Q4 Earnings & Revenues – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2018. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for January 24, 2019 : INTC, SBUX, ISRG, NSC, DFS, RMD, ETFC, SIVB, WDC, ALK, WAL, AVT – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $843.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 5,585 shares to 151,795 shares, valued at $40.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,234 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waiting For The Right Moment To Add To Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Latest to Explore Custom Chips – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.