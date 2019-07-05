As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position by $617,058; As U S G (USG) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Yakira Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.20 Million Its Position

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 120,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 148,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – STANDSTILL PROVISIONS PROHIBIT KNAUF FROM ACQUIRING VOTING SECURITIES OF USG IN EXCESS OF AMOUNT CURRENTLY BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY KNAUF; 25/04/2018 – USG CORP – NEW CORPORATE STRATEGY ANNOUNCED AT INVESTOR DAY EXPECTED TO DRIVE CONTINUED PROFITABLE GROWTH AND INCREASE SHAREHOLDER VALUE OVER MID-TERM; 28/03/2018 – USG Corporation Receives Excellence in Construction Innovation Award; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 10/04/2018 – Knauf urges USG investors to snub building products maker’s board nominees; 26/04/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF REAFFIRMS $42 CASH-CERTAIN OFFER; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF ISSUES OPEN LETTER TO USG SHAREHOLDERS, URGES THEM TO VOTE AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES TODAY; 07/05/2018 – Greenhaven Associates Inc. Exits Position in USG; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Owns 30.8% Stake in USG Corp; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates USG Real Estate Foundn VII, GA’s 2018 Bnds ‘A+’

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 31,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $135.88. About 6.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 86,567 shares to 160,427 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) by 169,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Benjamin F Edwards &, Missouri-based fund reported 1,009 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 461,239 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust Com invested in 16,221 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 1,716 are owned by . Paragon Cap Mngmt reported 100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 128,940 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 1.00 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc holds 4,808 shares. Sei Invests reported 81,800 shares. Havens Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 66,000 shares or 2.77% of the stock. Kwmg Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Barnett & Commerce stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Creative Planning has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 539,180 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

