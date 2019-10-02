As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Lathrop Investment Management Decreased Stake; Meritage Portfolio Management Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV) Lowered by $846,365

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 5,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 19,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, down from 25,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $132.69. About 356,169 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 161,704 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.66M, down from 168,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $135.19. About 22.42M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $352.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 5,557 shares to 71,317 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,346 were reported by Quantum Mngmt. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability has invested 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 500,536 shares. Stephens Management Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com invested in 1.51% or 88,719 shares. Retirement Planning Gru stated it has 2,386 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Natl Tru has invested 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Factory Mutual Insur reported 4.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Research & Mgmt Inc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,934 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 21,750 were accumulated by Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y. Moore Cap Mgmt Lp holds 150,000 shares. King Wealth owns 84,749 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 2.27M shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt owns 7.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,912 shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $981.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5,639 shares to 27,502 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3,849 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 20,039 are held by Burney. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication reported 0.09% stake. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Mason Street Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Gw Henssler Associate Limited has invested 0.05% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). First Advsrs LP invested in 0.06% or 209,385 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Com reported 0.07% stake. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.05% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 4,307 shares. Edgestream Lp has invested 2.7% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 10,850 are held by Meeder Asset Inc. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 4,701 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 4,836 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Rdl reported 1,500 shares stake.