As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, King Wealth Management Group Raised Its Holding; Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake by $5.24 Million as Stock Declined

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 131,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11M, up from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 3.56 million shares traded or 128.65% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 24/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 111P FROM 90P; RATING HOLD; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 880P FROM 865P; 08/03/2018 – CINEWORLD GROUP PLC CINE.L : HSBC RESUMES WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE 300P; 29/05/2018 – 67IM: HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s); 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Hsbc Holdings Plc’s Senior Unsecured Debt Rating At A2; Changes Outlook To Stable; 04/05/2018 – HSBC’s $2 bln buyback fails to cheer investors as spending surges; 13/03/2018 – TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON TTKOM.IS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 7.6 FROM TL 6; RATING HOLD; 13/04/2018 – HSBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 12 (Table); 25/04/2018 – HSBC goes live with SWIFT’s global payments innovation service

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,576 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 77,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93M shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Counsel reported 0.21% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Com has invested 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Addison Cap reported 13,312 shares. Cypress Cap Group Inc reported 87,163 shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 3.25 million shares or 3.52% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9.57 million shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Inr Advisory Serv Ltd Liability holds 0% or 71 shares. Prescott Gp Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fir Tree LP holds 10.08% or 999,374 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mgmt accumulated 84,518 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability reported 50,914 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Investment holds 6.19% or 398,898 shares in its portfolio. 440,118 are held by Junto Cap Management Lp. 240,587 were accumulated by Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Mcf Advsrs Limited accumulated 21,161 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,550 shares to 1,578 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Mdy (MDY) by 1,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,683 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

