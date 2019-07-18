As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Jnba Financial Advisors Boosted Position by $384,111; Gabelli Securities Cut Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Stake by $469,452

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 156,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 195,921 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 352,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 3.62M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 32,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 11,860 shares to 42,731 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 30,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,920 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 238,006 are held by Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. Voloridge Mngmt Lc owns 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 590,277 shares. Factory Mutual Insur invested in 2.81M shares. 44,916 are held by Farmers Bancshares. Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability Company has 338,558 shares for 4.38% of their portfolio. Gibraltar Cap Management invested in 3.98% or 33,564 shares. Fragasso reported 42,202 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny invested in 34,359 shares. Neumann Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,296 shares. Capital Investors reported 189.07 million shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id owns 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,795 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 458,108 shares stake. Athena Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 108,246 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Echo Street Cap Lc has 0.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 382,469 shares.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 379,536 shares to 712,528 shares, valued at $34.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tkk Symphony Acquistion Cor by 208,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar B Shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 1.08M shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 17,270 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 198,012 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 24,686 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 306 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,350 shares. Vanguard Group reported 47.09M shares. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 46,836 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% or 359,573 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 37,014 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated stated it has 19,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Com holds 0% or 111 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 35.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNW’s profit will be $130.83M for 3.61 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.