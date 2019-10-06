As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Lifted Holding by $1.06 Million; Chevron Corp. (CVX) Valuation Rose While Spirit Of America Management Boosted Its Stake

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 31,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 90,175 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.22M, up from 59,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.01M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 8,200 shares to 329,739 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 165,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,090 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspen Invest Mngmt holds 9,620 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Com holds 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 17,391 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Illinois-based Brookstone has invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Advisors Preferred Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bollard Grp Incorporated Limited Liability owns 94,077 shares. M&T Bancorp invested 0.81% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Frontier Investment Mgmt stated it has 32,860 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc reported 1.8% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wills Gp has invested 1.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brandes Invest Prtn Limited Partnership has 0.76% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). St Germain D J Comm accumulated 12,560 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Walter And Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv stated it has 3,650 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

