As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Tcw Group Trimmed Holding by $13.13 Million; As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Rose, Bislett Management Cut by $1.98 Million Its Holding

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 1.19M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 112,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 597,869 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.51M, down from 710,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Assocs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 7,749 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs holds 2,320 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cap Investment Advsr owns 7,309 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 10,380 shares. Bessemer Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,746 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Toth Financial Advisory invested in 0.01% or 425 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Commerce Ltd Llc invested 0.17% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 479,600 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 43,714 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.06% or 7,503 shares. Moreover, Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 6,850 shares. 34,474 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Norinchukin Bank The invested 0.07% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Halsey Associate Ct has invested 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $285.69 million for 31.37 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Ltd Co has 6,621 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Co has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested in 8.47% or 159,095 shares. 97,638 are owned by Westchester. Benedict Fincl Advsrs has 4.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kempen Nv reported 51,867 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 1.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Everence Management holds 3.71% or 180,021 shares. Hendley Company has 5.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 914,963 were reported by Welch Forbes Ltd. Telemus Cap Limited Liability reported 168,765 shares. Moreover, Partner Invest Management Lp has 1.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,224 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 123,679 shares. Hamilton Lane Advsr Limited Co holds 4.51% or 72,282 shares in its portfolio.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 124,722 shares to 502,872 shares, valued at $70.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 4,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).