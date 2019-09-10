As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder South State Has Trimmed by $353,574 Its Holding; Boston Partners Has Boosted Holding in Microstrategy (MSTR) as Market Valuation Declined

Boston Partners increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 239.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 47,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 67,068 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, up from 19,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $144.54. About 93,423 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c

South State Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 286,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.84 million, down from 289,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $135.21. About 20.31M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 8,851 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $109.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 42,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,070 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Bessemer Group Incorporated accumulated 25,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 23,677 shares. Everence Management invested in 0.04% or 1,390 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 1,968 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc reported 48,308 shares. Brandywine Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 43,815 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 22,586 were reported by California Employees Retirement System. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt holds 0.13% or 1,767 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 6,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 160 shares. Jbf Capital reported 0.05% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Keybank Association Oh invested in 7,409 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management accumulated 0.01% or 1,914 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Co has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.