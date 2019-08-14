As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position; Shaker Financial Services Stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty F (FFA) Has Cut by $507,675 as Stock Value Were Volatile

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (FFA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 33,845 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 161,342 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 195,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 29,320 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (NYSE:JHI) by 147,879 shares to 198,354 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 112,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Sr Floating Rate Fd I (AFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FFA shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 2.39% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Ltd Company holds 15,700 shares. North Star Corporation accumulated 247,310 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) or 670,045 shares. 31,361 were accumulated by Lpl Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 268,672 shares. Moreover, Svcs has 0% invested in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 23,109 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Virtu Fin Limited Liability Com holds 132,926 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 53,302 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Com owns 12,069 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Co reported 0.01% stake. 700 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. Pnc Ser invested in 0% or 2,632 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jw Asset Mngmt Llc owns 41,500 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Synovus Finance invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs Inc has 1.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.71M shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associates has 2.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 377,801 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 3,856 shares. Check Cap Management Ca reported 6,842 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Loudon Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.29% or 22,839 shares. Timber Creek Capital Limited Liability holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,452 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation reported 277,298 shares. 62,630 are owned by Independent. Canal Insurance stated it has 5.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 2.02 million shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Arrow reported 3.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 126,918 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

