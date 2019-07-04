As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Omers Administration Cut Its Position; As Store Capital (STOR) Share Price Rose, Aew Capital Management LP Boosted Holding

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 195,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.68M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 916,940 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 63,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.05M, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 78,400 shares to 213,300 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 15,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 980,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co (NYSE:AIV) by 19,000 shares to 23,500 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 219,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.87M shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).