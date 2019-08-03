As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Miller Investment Management LP Has Cut Holding by $2.39 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Increased by $6.79 Million Its Stake

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 14,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 34,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 3.25M shares or 2% of the stock. Waters Parkerson Ltd Llc accumulated 248,710 shares. New England Rech Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,934 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,326 shares. Jabodon Pt reported 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ronna Sue Cohen invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scott Selber holds 3.51% or 56,970 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated holds 1.21% or 276,615 shares. 14,386 were reported by Focused Wealth Management. Seizert Prtn Ltd Llc stated it has 335,691 shares. New York-based Bessemer Secs Lc has invested 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bailard reported 383,765 shares stake. Cls Invs Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,540 shares.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) by 19,510 shares to 9,320 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications (NYSE:GTT) by 125,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,870 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha" on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "'Ninja' Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft's Mixer – Benzinga" published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq" on July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 155,714 shares to 350,557 shares, valued at $32.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

