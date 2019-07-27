As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $478,530; As Yy (YY) Shares Declined, Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake by $16.13 Million

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 1.40 million shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.60 million shares. Ally invested in 3.6% or 160,000 shares. First Business Financial Services accumulated 10,580 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prospector Prns Limited Com invested in 159,150 shares. Massachusetts-based Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 4.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pettyjohn Wood White invested in 93,556 shares. Willis Counsel holds 297,440 shares. North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc has invested 3.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joho Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 8.11% or 408,000 shares in its portfolio. Page Arthur B holds 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 37,680 shares. Grace White Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,165 shares. Iberiabank owns 125,968 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

