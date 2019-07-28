As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Essex Financial Services Has Decreased Its Position by $674,739; Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Trimmed Wns Holdings LTD Spon Adr (WNS) Stake by $4.94 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 5,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,125 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.56M, down from 69,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (WNS) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 93,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 336,257 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, down from 429,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 166,734 shares traded or 16.37% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 85,700 shares to 312,452 shares, valued at $16.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 38,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY).

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,308 shares to 15,646 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 3.36% or 193.86 million shares. Private Gp owns 6,775 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Echo Street Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 382,469 shares. Private Tru Communication Na reported 127,635 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 10,055 shares. First Natl invested in 2.92% or 247,526 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc has 431,327 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us holds 1.55% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 7.00 million shares or 3.3% of the stock. Golub Gru Ltd Llc reported 394,746 shares. Corda Management Ltd Llc has 10,832 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.85 million shares stake. Kames Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 765,539 shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa accumulated 18.43% or 203,290 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.