As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Clark Capital Management Group Has Lowered Its Holding; Qvt Financial LP Trimmed Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $659,016

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 17,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,043 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.21 million, down from 502,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.55. About 273,529 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 16.84M shares, valued at $55.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 13.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61 million for 18.40 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 446,526 shares to 707,178 shares, valued at $50.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 2.48 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.