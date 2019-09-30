As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Cim Investment Mangement Lifted Holding; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Valuation Rose While Glazer Capital Raised Holding by $921,263

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 322,106 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 36,801 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 31,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 8.70 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 6,533 shares. Voya invested in 0% or 13,034 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 50,094 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 4.09M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Caxton Associate LP has 0.02% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Moreover, Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 100,500 shares. 68,889 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Limited Co stated it has 2.67 million shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 266,181 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 3,722 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 23,200 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Com stated it has 21,406 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd reported 0.04% stake.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $864.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp by 453,598 shares to 143,922 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp by 253,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hennessy Cap Acqustion Corp.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 3,088 shares to 203,453 shares, valued at $59.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,576 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).