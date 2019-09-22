As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.18 Million; Ansys (ANSS) Shareholder Brown Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 8,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,945 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61M, down from 35,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 10,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $371.16 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $216.57. About 397,594 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $10.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaukos Corp by 150,931 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $197.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 832,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10M for 54.14 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Synovus Fin reported 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Pnc Svcs Group invested in 66,508 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 9,580 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd. Virtu Lc owns 3,840 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 4,200 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Colony Group Inc Limited Company owns 0.09% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 13,864 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 5,700 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0% or 49,281 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 118,732 shares. Fred Alger Management accumulated 488,248 shares. 11,572 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Conning reported 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Howe And Rusling invested in 75 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ansys (ANSS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ANSYS acquires auto tech company – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings Grow & Beat Estimates, View Raised – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.